Digital Exclusive: Artist restores works of his inspiration

WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When local artist Ivan Hoyt was asked to restore the artwork of Johnny Ott, a late professor of hexology, it was a dream come true.

“That was like wow. You know I really… I guess I felt like I had arrived as a folk artist at this late date. You know I’m doing Johnny’s work and I did a pretty good job of it,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt is a hex sign painter and Pennsylvania Dutch folk artist. He was originally inspired by Ott’s art in 1972. Hoyt’s parents had visited Pennsylvania Dutch country and came back with a pamphlet that included pictures of Ott and his work. They asked Hoyt to paint a hex sign.

Eventually his hobby became his profession. Hoyt tells Eyewitness News hex signs were put on barns by the Pennsylvania Dutch.

“They were geometric designs put on the barns. Nobody knows why they did it,” Hoyt said.

Hoyt says there are many theories as to why they were put on the barns. Ott owned a hotel and a restaurant in Lenhartsville called Dietsch Ek, and sold his artwork from there. The pieces are still there, but three had been damaged by water. The current owner asked Hoyt to step in and restore them. One of the pieces was extremely damaged.

“Fortunately my wife went back to the family archives and found an old hard…