Digital Camera Vlogging Camera 2.7K 24MP Full HD Camera for YouTube 3.0 Inch 180 Degree Rotation Flip Screen with Retractable Flash Light



Price: $108.99 - $92.95

(as of Jul 21,2020 16:05:29 UTC – Details)

Product Description

It is a digital camera more suitable for entry-level users and it is a wonderful gift for your elder parents and young children to record every wonderful moment of their life.

TIPS:

1.Micro SD card /tripod does not come with standard package and you need to purchase it separately.

2.Normally we suggest 32GB class 10 micro SD Card.Please format the Micro SD card with your camera before the first use ( SD card is not included)

Specification:

Image Resolution: 5600×4200(24MP); 5200×3900(20MP); 4000×3000(12MP); 3264×2448(8MP); 2592×1944(5MP); 2048×1536(3M); FHD: 1920×1080 HD, Format JPG

Video Resolution:2.7K,1080FHD; VGA: FHD 30FPS 720P @30fps; Format:MOV

Face Detect: Support (on/off)

Beauty Face: Support (on/off)

Shooting mode: Single Shooting; Delay Shot(2s, 5s,10s); Continuous Shooting

Scene Mode: Auto, Sport, Night, Portrait, Landscape, Backlight, Party, Beach, High Sensitivity

Anti-Shake: On/Off, Electronic Stablizer

Rechargeable Lithium ion battery: 800mAh capacity

USB port for charge & data transfer: Micro USB 2.0

Weight: 264.8g/9.3oz

FULL HD 2.7K VIDEO CAMERA

This digital camera supports full 2.7K [email protected] video resolution,capture every impressive moment and bring more fun to the family.

24.0 MEGA PIXELS

24MP high pixels, bring you high definition images,so your can enjoy clear shooting and seize the wonderful moment.

3.0INCH LCD SCREEN

This digital camera features a 3.0″ LCD screen with clear and realistic color for pictures and videos.It can easily be rotated 180 degrees to capture selfies,allows you to see exactly what you’re taking.

FACE AND SMILE DETECTION

This compact camera is easy to operate and have convenient features like smile capture and face detection, allow you to capture images you otherwise may have missed.

ANTI-SHAKE FUNCTION

Anti Shake is a great feature on this digital camera that allows users to shoot images at slow shutter speeds, without causing blurring when shooting hand held.

RETRACTABLE FLASHLIGHT

This digital camera is equipped with one of the finest built-in retractable flashlight with automatic, compulsory, anti-red, and OFF modes. It ensures that you can take clear pictures even in dark environment.

SELF-TIMER

You can set a countdown before taking pictures at 2 seconds/ 5 seconds/10 seconds.This mode is useful when combined with a tripod because it allows you to easily take self portraits or group photos.

EASY TO CARRY

This portable camera is very compact and lightweight, it comes with a durable strap that you can easily to carry around and catch amazing moments of your life..

WIDELY APPLICATION

Recording travel, sports events, weddings, birthday parties and daily life will be easy with its help, and you can take selfies, it surely will be a heart-warming gift for your loved ones.

Perfect Gifts for kids, elder parents and photography beginner



Users can record their colorful life with this compact camera.The perfect birthday gift,holiday gift and Christmas gift for kids.

Package Contents:

1 x Digital camera;

1 x Lithium ion battery;

1 x USB cable;

1 x Adapter ;

1 x Strap ;

1 x English manual ;

Wifi

✓

✓

Video Resolution

2.7k

2.7k

4k

4k

Photo Resolution

30MP

24MP

48MP

48MP

Display Screen

2.7 inch

2.4 inch

3.0 inch

3.0 inch

Zoom

8x

3X

16X

16X

❤【2.7k Digital Camera for Youtube】 This digital camera supports 2.7K video resolution (Format: MOV.) and taking photos with 24.0MP picture resolution, 4x digital zoom. 2.7K video resolution support image capturing and video shooting. 4x digital zoom(no optical zoom)enlarges your picture, good vlogging camera especially for a beginner.

❤ 【 Anti-Shake & Continuous Shooting】 Based on basic photo shooting, video recording, we add CMOS anti-shake, time lapse continuous shooting, white balance, exposure, IOS and sharpness setting features to this digital camera under $100 for better shooting experience. Great at recording happy time in a dark environment/in action for boys and girls in outdoor. No need to worry insufficient memory, as this vlogging camera supports up to Max 32G SD card .(Not Included).

❤【3.0 Inch Flip Screen & Retractable Flashlight】Equipped with a 3.0-inch LCD display screen with 180 degrees rotation. This vlogging camera make you see exactly while taking a selfie.The youtube camera performs extremely well in low light. You can choose to pop up the front flash to illuminate a larger area by using the slider and can also adjust ISO setting for recording in a dark environment.

❤【Easy to Use】This camera has a simple and stylish look and compact size,easy to carry and use,record high-quality image and video.It’s great for beginners and can be used to shoot landscape and portrait for vlogging. The package included a camera strap so you can go around the neck allowing greater convenience for outings or travelling.

❤【Perfect Gift】 The vlogging camera has an exquisite looking. It is not only light in weight but also portable. Recording travel, sports events, weddings, birthday parties and other activities will be a good choice.