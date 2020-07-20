Digital Camera Compact Camera 24 MP Digital Cameras Mini Camera 2.4 inch LCD Screen Vlogging Camera with 3X Digital Zoom Macro Function Perfect for Adult, Kids, Beginners



Price: $39.96

(as of Jul 20,2020 00:36:07 UTC – Details)





❤【24 Mega Pixels Digital Camera】 This digital camera capture pictures up to 24 million pixels,and this camera can support 1080P video resolution resolution, which help you keep a clear and memorable record of your life.The image format is JPEG, the video format is AVI.

❤【2.4 inch LCD Screen with 3X Digital Zoom】 This compact camera comes with 3X digital zoom, which allows you enlarge your shooting areas by zooming in closer to the objects you capture. 2.4 inch display screen makes it easy to view pictures with great clarity, The mini camera with macro function,supports taking pictures of objects within 10 cm of the lens.

❤【Powerful Digital Camera】 The multi functional vlogging camera supports smile capture, macro function,continuous shooting, self timer and fitted with a built-in flashlight (recommended for use in dark environments), meet your various needs with so many features, you can enjoy your shooting experience.

❤【Pocket Digital Camera】 This pocket camera is in a compact size and lightweight design, item size 3.74 *2.28 *0.87 inch,weight 0.21 lb,convenient in pocket. Our cheap camera also comes with a rechargeable battery, make it is easy for carrying around to capture happy moments anytime & anywhere. The blog camera supports up to 32GB Micro SD card, you just need buy a SD card separately to start create your masterpiece.(The SD card is not included, we recommend the Micro SD card above Class 6 ).

❤【Perfect Gift】 This beginner camera is an ideal gift for entry-level users children/newbies/student/old people and friends, very easy to operate.It is aso the best buys choice for travel, Christmas, Thanksgiving and birthday gifts.