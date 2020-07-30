Diginex’s Equos Set To Become First Crypto Exchange Listed in US

Blockchain- powered monetary services business Diginex introduced its brand-new Equos digital property exchange on July 30.

The exchange will at first host crypto property area trading, with prepare for “perpetual swaps, dated futures, options, and other derivatives products” to quickly follow. The platform will support USD and the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin at launch.

The area exchange is accredited under an exemption to the Singapore Payment Services Act, with Diginex having actually likewise used to become a ‘Major Payment Institution’ with the nation’s regulator.

The platform will likewise assist in interoperability with Diginex’s cold and hot digital property custodian, Digivault, in addition to Diginex’s over the counter trading desk and upcoming incorporated derivatives trading place, Diginex Access.

Diginex gets ready for merger

Equos’ launch comes ahead of Diginex’s merger with the NASDAQ-listed unique function acquisition business, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

With the acquisition anticipated to have actually been finished by the 4th quarter, Equos is slated to become the first digital property exchange listed in the United States.

“This is a pivotal moment for us to launch Equos.io ahead of our transaction with 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp,” stated Diginex’s president, RichardByworth “Our planned listing on Nasdaq is further testament to compliance, regulation, and transparency.”

Diginex broadens collaboration with Itiviti

On July 21, Diginex revealed a broadened collaboration with trading innovation company Itiviti to utilize its ‘Tbricks’ option.

Tbricks provides automatic threat, revenue and loss, and portfolio management services to institutional customers.

Diginex will utilize Tbricks to introduce Diginex Access, with the company currently leveraging Itiviti’s worldwide order routing network.