Diego Costa: Atletico Madrid forward to face trial for alleged tax fraud | Football News





Diego Costa re-joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in 2017

Diego Costa is about to face trial for alleged tax fraud on June 4, per week earlier than Atletico Madrid resume their La Liga marketing campaign.

According to a court docket submitting, the forward is accused of defrauding the state of greater than 1 million euros (£900,000) by not declaring funds of greater than 5.15m euros (£4.63m) following his transfer from Chelsea in 2014.

The Spain worldwide can also be accused of failing to declare picture rights of greater than 1m euros.

Prosecutors in Madrid are set to ask for a six-month jail sentence and a effective of greater than 500,000 euros (£450,000).

In Spain, sentences beneath two years for non-violent crimes could be exchanged for a effective, so if discovered responsible, Costa would keep away from jail if he paid an extra effective of 36,500 euros (£32,896).

The court docket date will happen per week earlier than the resumption of the La Liga season on June 11, following the league’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.