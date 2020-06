Didi Chuxing: Apple-backed firm aims for one million robotaxis

Image copyright

Didi Chuxing Image caption



A Didi self-driving car in action





Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing says it plans to use more than a million self-driving vehicles by 2030.

The robotaxis are to be deployed in places where ride-hailing drivers are less available, according to Meng Xing, Didi’s chief operating officer.

Mr Meng was speaking at an on line conference hosted by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post newspaper.

One analyst suggested it was a really ambitious aim.

“I’ll be surprised if we see a million by 2030,” a spokesman for market research firm Canalys said.

“I hope that happens but there’s a lot to take place in meantime.”

Image copyright

Didi Chuxing Image caption



Didi has tested its self-driving tech on public and private roads in China and the united states





He noticed that it was a strange time for you to make this type of commitment, given the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2016, US tech giant Apple ploughed $1bn (£800m) in to Didi in a unusually large and public investment.

Apple is known to be thinking about the development of autonomous driving, having tested its driverless vehicle on public roads in California lately.

However, there clearly was no reason to think that Apple’s autonomous driving research would expand as a result of Didi’s work in your community, Canalys suggested.

Recently, Didi signed a deal with Chinese carmaker BAIC Group to jointly develop customised self-driving vehicles, and in May the firm received a $500m investment in its autonomous vehicles division from SoftBank.