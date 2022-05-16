At this moment, the participants of the resistance movement are being brought everywhere. An incident took place between the participants of the rally “police officers”. The police stopped the rally, after which they insisted that one of the participants of the rally did not fulfill their legal demand, so they had to take him to the police station.

One of the participants of the car race said, tell me to turn right, stop, I stopped, what do you want? Eventually, one of the protesters was detained on the grounds of not fulfilling the lawful demand of the police. Then they started to bring the participants of the rally in other directions. Near Hrazdan stadium, people started to get out of their cars, dragging them to the ground, hugging them and taking them to police stations. The police hit the car of one of the participants of the rally, they said, are you afraid to open the door, open it. An elderly man was also detained in his arms. He shouted, “Did you catch a Turk?” Some of the participants of the rally asked the journalists to take pictures and said, “Take pictures, how they put up with people.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan