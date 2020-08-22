Did the Tyson Barrie experiment fail?

Last summertime was among the most active off-seasons in a while for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Kyle Dubas.

The initially significant carry on July 1st was sending out Connor Brown, Nikita Zaitsev and Michael Carcone to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round choice. Some might have believed that would be the just huge relocation that Dubas would make.

But simply under 12 hours later on, he would trade Nazem Kadri, Calle Rosen and a 2020 third-round choice to the Colorado Avalanche for Tyson Barrie, Alexander Kerfoot and a 2020 sixth-round choice.

It was a relocation that fans believed would move the company forward, however to some, it has actually now set the Maple Leafs a couple of actions back.

In Toronto, Barrie didn’t have the finest season– however it wasn’t as bad as some recommend. Obviously, everybody is now comparing it to Kadri’s blowout playoff period, where he has 11 points in 8 video games withthe Avalanche Yet with the Maple Leafs, Barrie did his finest prior to they were removed by the Columbus Blue Jackets 2 weeks back.

The hardest part for 29-year-old remained in the start of the season, when Mike Babcock was still the head coach. He got the minutes he required, however the method he was released was greatly various compared to how Colorado utilized him.

Usually on the very first power play system, …