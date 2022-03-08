The effectiveness of any participation is measured by the content of the issue raised by the participating party. What substantive issue will the Armenian side raise at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in order for the participation to be effective?

“For example, did the Armenian side aim to raise the issue of Artsakh recognition at that event, to say that if Artsakh is not recognized, the conflict cannot be considered resolved?” If there will not be that topic in the discussions, but there will be some other topic, what is the effectiveness? Now, if they want to go to Antalya, if they want not to go, nothing will change. The whole problem is what Armenia will talk about on that platform.

Will he talk about Azerbaijani atrocities, occupation, destruction of Artsakh’s historical heritage, struggle against genocides? “Is it possible to say that the international community applied the principle of non-use of force during the conflict, but that point was violated?” Our interlocutor asked.

According to Tan Poghosyan, if the Armenian side does not raise the above-mentioned issues at the Antalya forum, but only says, “Let’s open the Armenian-Turkish border and establish diplomatic relations,” the question arises, what should be discussed if, according to bilateral statements, the border should be opened without preconditions.

“The event without preconditions would be the following. Somewhere, even in Moscow, where the speakers of the two sides were meeting, they would sign a document and announce that diplomatic relations are established, the border must be opened immediately.

Now there is an impression that the Armenian side is going to the talks out of fear, what difference does it make what will be said in Antalya or by phone. This forum will only become an event in honor of Turkey, as the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine will also be there. “Have we decided to participate in the honor of Turkey?” Tan Poghosyan concluded.

Earlier we informed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.