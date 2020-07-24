Did Taylor Swift’s BF Joe Alwyn Co-Write Songs On Her New Album?! Check Out The Fan Theory!

Ahhh, the delights of Taylor Swift season!

Normally, a Taylor album release consists of countdowns, hints, teases, and puzzle pieces for fans to create. But with the surprise statement that a new album, Folklore, would be launched completely on Friday, the pop super star altered her entire video game. However, she could not let a music drop go by without participating in among her preferred activities: easter eggs!

It began in the main album statement, whereTay thanked her partners:

” I composed and tape-recorded this music in seclusion however got to team up with some musical heroes of mine;AaronDessner( who has actually co-written or produced11 of the16 songs),BonIver( who co-wrote and was kind adequate to sing on one with me),William Bowery ( who co-wrote 2 with me) andJack Antonoff( who is essentially musical household at this moment).”

Most of those names recognize for songwriting

fans, other than forBoweryAnd after some investigator work by quick-fingeredSwifties, they concerned this conclusion:WilliamBowery does not exist

The video game is afoot!

Fans fasted to think who the strangeBowery may be, and there was a lot of proof pointing towards longtime beauJoe Alwyn For something, among the couple’s very first (public) dates was at theBowery Hotel in New York City.Some fans likewise found thatAlwyn’s great-grandfather’s name wasWilliam, and he occurred to be an author himself.On top of that, the star’s mom’s name isBetty, which is the title of among the tracks on Folklore

WILLIAM BOWERY theory on oct2016, taylor( w her team) & alwyn were identified in BOWERY hotel.( smth unique mustve occurred here, that’s why she utilized d name”BOWERY” i think?) WILLIAM alwyn is actually joe alwyns great-grandpa. he was & was author, conductor, and music instructorpic.twitter.com/pDOaBieGgL — devon( @taylowkey(********************************************************************************************************************************************************** ))July 23, 2020 .

Though “Joe=Bowery” is the dominating theory, numerous other names have actually been tossed into the hat.On the opposite of the fandom,Taylor/KarlieKloss carriers have actually explained that a person of the gal friends’ last public looks was at a location calledBoweryBallroom(Karlie’s middle name isElizabeth, so she likewise gets a“Betty” point. )Kaylors likewise linked the design’s current woodsy Instagram(***************************** ) posts to theFolklore album visual.

TheLover vocalist’s broAustinSwift is likewise in the mix.Fans ideaAustin had something to do withTayTay’s last pseudonym experience, theLookWhatYouMadeMeDo(************************** )cover by the likewise non-existent bandJackLeopards &TheDolphinClub(The cover was produced byNilsSj öberg,Taylor’s own pseudonym from theThisIsWhatYouCameFor days.)

Other recommendations consist ofLorde ,LanaDelRey, Joni Mitchell, and more– however be careful, proof is thin in all these cases.All we can hope is thatTaylor sooner or later exposesWilliam’s real identity– and ideally faster instead of later on!

Ch- ch-check out some more of the fan theories, listed below:

if i see another toe stating william bowery is joe’s pseudonym …https://t.co/0uZL45oM9q (************************* )– giulia FOLKLORE &#x 1f 32 b;( @hercardigan )July 23, 2020

my ideas instantly went to l * na del rey …… since of the bowery bottoms line in hope is a harmful thing … — mad female ash ✨( @thestorycfus)(******** )(****************************** ).

.

BowERY … hARRY …William …Edward … SJSKDKDN — golden ✨( @ourflowersdied)July 23, 2020

trigger she is william bowerypic.twitter.com/2kR2Joo5hN –Cam (@EarperAnalytics)July 24, 2020(****************************** ).

somebody stated WILLIAM BOWERY may really be JONI MITCHEL’S pseudonym??? there were speculations that taylor’s tune the fortunate one has to do with her. she’s a popular

FOLK vocalist & songwriter. she has actually a painting called BOWERY bottom. her dad’s name is WILLIAM anderson–pic.twitter.com/JmdtJTl92m(****************************** ). — devon( @taylowkey(********************************************************************************************************************************************************** ))(********************* )(****************************** ).