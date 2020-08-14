Did Khloé Kardashian Just Cryptically Confirm She’s Back With Tristan Thompson?

It seems like we’ve been waiting FOREVER for confirmation of a reunion between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

No, seriously. Rumors have been swirling that the scandal-plagued couple have gotten back together all year, fueled by their decision to quarantine together way back in March. Since then, Khloé has been dodging reconciliation speculation left and right, playing it super coy and falling back on the “co-parenting” explanation at every available opportunity.

Now, even though the rekindled romance between True’s parents is all but confirmed, don’t expect Khlo to change up her tactics any time soon! The reality star is still playing her cards VERY close to the chest, forcing fans to decode cryptic social media posts for clues on her relationship status.

One such message came in the form of a mysterious Instagram Story on Tuesday. The Good American founder posted a simple black background with white text that read:

“not a secret, just not your business”

Of course, there’s no other context to the post, but it sure seems to us like she’s referring to the Tristan situation. And if you squint, this could definitely be interpreted as a backhanded confirmation of…