Did Kelly Clarkson’s Hit Daytime Show Lead To Her Divorce?

If you’re any such thing like us, you are definitely FLOORED by the news of Kelly Clarkson filing for divorce!

Kelly and hubby Brandon Blackstock were one of those severely cutesy couples we assumed would never break — they just seemed so very happy to be together! Not to say the loads of public pride in their children. Yeesh. This was just so out of left field. And it doesn’t help neither has addressed the split up publicly yet.

So what the heck happened?!

Well, you know how they say “don’t s**t where you eat”? Meaning don’t date somebody you use because if the relationship goes bad it may ruin the working environment?

It seems the contrary might be true, too. Because for Kelly and Brandon, it seems like deciding to work together may have eventually smudged the marriage. (Come to consider it, “don’t eat where you s**t” does also sound like helpful advice.)

An insider gave us more insight than we’ve gotten from somewhere else, telling ET the couple decided mutually to break up “after realizing the relationship hasn’t been working for a while.”

Man, that’s news to us. Apparently they were keeping it under wraps effectively, too.

For those who don’t know, Brandon — the son of Kelly’s former manager Navel Blackstock — took over not merely as her manager but in addition serves being an executive producer of her hit daytime talk show.

A second source close to production revealed a lot of the couple’s coworkers were “in the dark” about some of these marital issues, saying:

“Everyone loves Brandon. He’s an integral part of the show. Everything is run by him and he’s a hands-on, decision-maker, not just Kelly’s husband/manager.”

Could that participate the problem? As a “hands-on” producer was he having too many work disagreements with Kelly? It kind of seems like it, because the first source told the outlet:

“Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop and that became a contention in their relationship.”

Aw, that’s so sad! Nearly seven years together, and it’s ruined by work??

Of course that isn’t the only real reason. The source added:

“Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn’t.”

Wait, what? That doesn’t make any sense, does it?

Kelly has been vocal about not wanting any more children because her pregnancies were “miserable.” She even admitted in a 2016 interview she made Brandon get yourself a vasectomy!

Did she change her mind? Did she ask him to obtain a reverse vasectomy?? That would be considered a point of contention for certain.

Where do YOU think the facts lies? Work or home?? Or failure to separate the 2???

