Did Justin Bieber Just Get Caught Watching Selena Gomez’s New Show??

Red- handed??

On Monday, Justin Bieber snapped a picture of his HBO Max watchlist to his Instagram Story, which appeared innocent enough up until you focused!

But eagle-eyed fans fasted to observe his ex Selena Gomez‘s new show, Selena + Chef, is visible on the top left of JB’ s screen. Though Selly’s real face is hardly noticeable in the shot, her lemon-decorated poster plainly is, having actually fans sent out into a tizzy over it.

Ch- ch-check it out on your own (listed below):

Justin Bieber mistakenly mistakes and exposes he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking program! Thoughts????? pic.twitter.com/HALv3pJgkN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave sMusic) August 17, 2020

As you can see, it’s disappointed in his “Continue Watching” round-up, which would suggest he had actually currently provided the series a watch, however it’s in fact consisted of in a list of programs suggested for him by the streaming platform.

Regardless, fans appear to have actually blended viewpoints on the circumstance, with some questioning why he would even share the image in the very first location! Considering he’s gladly wed to Hailey Bieber, is he just stirring the pot??

Take a take a look at a tasting of reactions from both sides of the argument (listed below) by means of Twitter: