Did Jason Derulo really chip his tooth while eating corn with a power drill?

Jason Derulo is chip unfortunate– or is he?

On Tuesday, the “Want to Want Me” vocalist, 30, uploaded a video clip on TikTok of what seemed him chipping a front tooth while eating corn on the cob as it rotated on a drill.

“Don’t try this,” he captioned the clip.

“Hey, have you all seen this? I’ve always wanted to try it. Life hack,” the “Cats” celebrity stated prior to excavating in.

He after that began eating the corn while it rotated on the drill.

After a couple of secs, he screamed and also placed his hand on his mouth, relatively in pain. He after that opened up his mouth, subjecting his missing out on tooth and also groaning suffering.

Jason Derulo Shows Off Perfect Looking Teeth After Crazy Corn On The Cob Stunt (SplashNews.com)

He additionally uploaded a follow-up video clip in which he madly made inquiries just how much it will certainly set you back to take care of the tooth.

There is a possibility the clip, which has actually gathered 17.7 million sights, is absolutely nothing greater than a trick. He was identified in a automobile with his complete collection of teeth later on in the day, reports the Daily Mail.

Derulo additionally has a background of hoax on TikTok, consisting of jokes in which he made it appear like his body had actually divided from his head and also an additional rip-off in which he cleaned a mirror to expose an additional individual standing before it.