Aravot.am has learned the motive of throwing a two-year-old girl into the Debed River yesterday.

According to our information, the mother of the child, who is accused of attempted murder of the child, said during the interrogation that the child always bothered her, she always wanted to get rid of him.

She said that she could not get a job because of the child, she had problems with her second husband because of the child, and the latter regularly complained that the child was disturbing them. The child was from that woman’s first husband.

It should be reminded that the 2-year-old child was thrown into the river by a 31-year-old mother. The child was pulled out of the river by a citizen who joined the search group.

According to the police report, “On April 25, at 5:45 pm, the Tumanyan police department received a report. The 911 service reported that a child fell into the Debed River in the city of Alaverdi. The operative group found out the identity of the two-year-old girl. According to his 31-year-old mother, the child, who was left unattended due to his negligence, fell from a position on a gas pipeline along the Debed River near the railway bridge in the Piruzyan district of Alaverdi.

Police officers, as well as local residents, joined the search and rescue operations of the regional rescue department of the Rescue Service. At around 6:30 pm, about a kilometer away from the place mentioned by his mother, a citizen participating in a search operation in the Debed River found the unconscious girl. He was taken to Alaverdi Medical Center, then to Vanadzor Hospital, and from there to Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center in Yerevan. On the way to Vanadzor, the child came to his senses, according to preliminary data, his life is no longer in danger.

However, even after the successful completion of the search and rescue operation, the police measures did not end. It was necessary to clarify all the circumstances of the incident. They clarified.

As a result of large-scale operative-investigative measures taken by the criminal investigators of the Tumanyan Police Department, at 9.30 pm, the child’s mother was brought to the department from the Debed district of Alaverdi on suspicion of attempted murder. He reported that at around 5:10 pm, in order to kill him illegally, he threw his young daughter into the river from a height of 3-4 meters. Then he was approached by passers-by, to whom he reported that the child had fallen into the river. Those people also called 911.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Tumanyan Police Department in connection with the incident, with features of attempted murder. The mother was arrested and taken to a detention center. “

Arpine SIMONYAN