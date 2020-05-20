Did GMC HUMMER EV pop its T-top in new teaser image?

Unlike on the Jeep Wrangler, there aren’t any roll bars that join the tops of the roof pillars on both aspect of the entrance doorways when the roof panels have been eliminated, so area above the entrance passengers’ heads is totally open, whereas a longitudinal bar splits the air over the rear seats. However, the picture is cropped in a means which you can’t see the rear door openings, so it’s not clear if there’s a bar there or not.

The pickup is being constructed on an electrical skateboard-style platform with a separate “top hat” physique on it. GMC has not mentioned how the design will present rollover safety, nevertheless it’s attainable that the HUMMER EV shall be labeled as a heavy-duty truck like the previous Hummer H2 was, which implies it wouldn’t want to fulfill the identical roof crush requirements as a light-duty mannequin.

The HUMMER EV shall be supplied in a number of variations, together with one with three electrical motors and 1,000 hp that GMC says shall be able to accelerating to 60 mph in below three seconds.

GMC had beforehand scheduled an occasion to debut the HUMMER EV in full on May 20, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Exact pricing hasn’t been introduced. GMC beforehand launched photographs of the entrance of the car and a distant overhead shot exhibiting its uncovered inside and the relative measurement of its pickup mattress.

