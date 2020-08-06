Did Fortnite just copy Ana Coto’s viral roller-skating dance from TikTok?

For a moment there, it seemed like Epic Games was going to work with creators to uplift their popular dance moves by letting players officially reenact them in Fortnite — instead of simply copying them to sell more emotes and skins for your in-game avatar.

But actress and dancer Ana Coto says Epic’s upcoming “Freewheelin’” emote doesn’t credit her for its eerily similar dance moves or its midriff baring, glasses-wearing, roller-skating skin — and it seems impossible Epic wouldn’t be aware of her contribution.

fortnite ripped off ana coto’s skate dance to “jenny from the block,” which went viral in april and inspired the Great Rollerskate Shortage of 2020. the original video has 15.7 million views on tiktok. pic.twitter.com/uuikB6deRI — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) August 6, 2020

Where do I begin? Let’s start with the fact that Coto’s original dance went absolutely viral in April, not only racking up 15.7 million views on TikTok, but also inspiring BuzzFeed, NBC News, and Digital Trends to write profiles of Coto, crediting her with driving up sales of roller skates and reviving the hobby. (Google Trends does show a surge that hasn’t let up yet.)

If memory serves, this is the first time Fortnite has added a roller-skating character period — let alone one that…