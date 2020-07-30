Did Elon Musk BUG Amber Heard’s Tesla!?

Elon Musk kept his good friends close and Amber Heard more detailed, according to yet another brand-new legal statement.

In docs seen by DailyMail.com, a previous buddy of the Heard household declares the billionaire tech magnate talented the Aquaman starlet a Tesla that she later on learnt was “bugged.”

The claim was made by non-profit creator Jennifer Howell, who stated she ended up being buddies with Heard’s more youthful sis Whitney Henriquez while she was her employer from 2014 to2016 During that time, Howell stated she likewise was familiar with the siblings’ late mom Paige, who obviously exposed outrageous tricks to her about Heard’s relationship with Musk after her split from Johnny Depp— who is, as you most likely understand, now taking legal action against the starlet for disparagement.

In a sworn July 26 declaration supplied to Depp’s attorneys, Howell specified:

“Paige shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out that they were ‘bugged.’”

She went on to declare that Paige explained Musk as “controlling.” On the other hand she obviously explained Depp as either an “angel” or a “saint” compared to the NeuraLink magnate. Apparently, Paige informed Howell that she wanted Amber would reunite with the Pirates of the Caribbean star!

Unsurprisingly, Amber and Whitney aren’t too happy about the claims that are being made about their mom, who passed away in May at age63 For her part, Whitney stated her previous employer’ recollections are “bizarre” and “complete fiction,” stating in a declaration:

“Jennifer Howell’s statements do not bear any relationship to the truth and I have no idea why she is saying this.”

Musk’s representatives decreased to comment, however sources near to the 49- year-old explained Howell’s claims as “pure fantasy land” and argued that Heard had “only ever said glowing things” about him.

But that’s not what Howell claims. The non-profit creator stated she was going to Amber’s sis in early 2019, numerous months after the birth of Whitney’s child Hunter, when Momma Heard spilled all the tea about her popular child’s remarkable love life. She composed:

“Paige also told me the reason Johnny and Amber broke up was because Amber was violent and emotional and loved Johnny so much that she could not control it. I was indeed taken aback because this conversation occurred after the divorce and when Hunter was only a few months old, and I was at Whitney’s house… Whitney told me that Amber and Johnny were still in touch and that they were each other’s true loves or something to that exact sentiment. Whitney was still going through the emotions of having had a baby and all of those ups and downs, and I could not believe that Amber and Johnny’s relationship was being discussed while Whitney was the one who needed to be the focal point and needed our support.”

We must keep in mind that Howell had her own experience with Amber when the starlet ended up being the star volunteer and fundraising event for her neighborhood arts non-profit, The Art of Elysium, and assisted to phase art exhibits in kids’s medical facilities, hospices, unique requirements schools, and older care centers. The charity offered Amber an award, and Howell even composed the star a character recommendation when she entered all that drama with Australian authorities over taking a trip with her 2 YorkshireTerriers

But the 2 had a little bit of a falling out after Heard swore to provide her $7 million divorce settlement to charity, just to snub The Art of Elysium and rather divide the cash in between the ACLU and the LA Children’s Hospital She composed:

“I asked Amber’s publicist why, when she and Amber had been so eager to use our name in the press during the divorce, and when the funds would mean so much to a small organization like ours, would Amber direct all the money to these other two huge charities that she had not been associated with? Amber’s publicist told me that they were more prominent charities with a more significant press reach and got international press… Then, months later, a $250,000 donation came into our organization from an anonymous donor ‘on behalf of Amber Heard.’ The funds did not come from Amber. I believed this donation came from Elon.”

Howell’s declaration is among the lots of depositions made in Depp’s continuous disparagement match versus Heard inVirginia Sounds like this is simply the idea of another legal iceberg.

What do U consider these claims, Perezcious readers?