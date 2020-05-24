Did Dominic Cummings go to Barnard Castle? And all the other unanswered questions from Boris Johnson’s briefing

Boris Johnson has actually provided complete assistance to his embattled elderly advisor Dominic Cummings however numerous questions still continue to be concerning the assistant’s activities, complying with claims that he damaged lockdown policies two times.

It has currently end up being a saying to recommend that Downing Street’s descriptions for Mr Cummings’ behavior have actually increased extra questions than solutions, however on Sunday the head of state provided hardly any type of solutions at all.

Mr Johnson urged his advisor acted “responsibly and legally and with integrity” when he drove his household 260 miles at the elevation of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.





However, he stopped working to response secret questions on what Mr Cummings had actually done and what the advisor’s activities suggested for the federal government’s public health and wellness support.

Below are the questions Mr Johnson stopped working to response at Sunday’s press briefing.

Q: Did Mr Cummings make a journey to Barnard Castle in April when he was separating or at the very least based in Durham?

Mr Cummings was reported to have actually made a journey to Barnard Castle, concerning 30 miles from the Cummings’ household residential property in Durham, on 12 April and Mr Johnson was asked particularly concerning this claims on Sunday.

The head of state responded: “I think when you look at the guidance, when you look at the particular childcare needs that Mr Cummings faced at the time, it was reasonable of him to self-isolate as he did for 14 days or more with his family where he did. I think that was sensible and defensible and I understand it.”

He included: “As for all the other allegations, I just repeat what I have said earlier on: I have looked at them carefully and I am content that at all times throughout his period in isolation, actually on both sides of that period, he behaved responsibly and correctly and with a view to defeating the virus and stopping the spread.”

Mr Johnson stopped working to straight address the reports concerning Mr Cummings’ affirmed journey to Barnard Castle and stopped working to clearly refute the journey occurred.

Q: If someone remains in the exact same placement as Mr Cummings and has the exact same child care problems, are they free to do specifically what he did?

The head of state looked for to warrant Mr Cummings’ activities by suggesting they were “totally understandable” however cut short of stating other individuals were enabled to do what he did.

“Looking at the very severe childcare difficulties that presented themselves to Dominic Cummings and his family, I think that what they did was totally understandable, there’s actually guidance about that particular difficulty, about what you need to do about the pressures that families face when they have childcare needs,” Mr Johnson stated.

His response did not make clear whether a various household would have been enabled to adhere to Mr Cummings’ strategy.

Q: Why did Mr Cummings demand to go to Durham when he has currently stated his household did neglect his child?

Mr Johnson safeguarded his advisor by suggesting the household took a trip to Durham trying to find child care, however it is uncertain why specifically Mr Cummings had to traveling 260 miles for aid.

Downing Street has actually additionally stated Mr Cummings and his other half did not require child care in the end and rather depended on the household to supply food to their door.

In reaction to an inquiry on this problem, Mr Johnson stated: “The guidance makes it very clear that where you have particular childcare needs that has got to be taken into account.”

He included: “I have actually seen a great deal of things in the last couple of days concerning this episode of self-isolation by Mr Cummings that does not appear to match from another location with fact.

“As far as I can see he stuck to the rules and he acted legally and responsibly with the sole objective of avoiding such contact as would spread the virus.”

It is still uncertain why Mr Cummings can not have actually obtained aid with child care or food shipments in London if he required them.

Q: If the support apparently stated it was allowable to traveling for child care objectives, why were so couple of individuals knowledgeable about this?

Mr Johnson additionally stopped working to address why it was unclear to many individuals that you can take a trip cross countries for child care, as Mr Cummings did, if this was apparently enabled.

On 23 March, the head of state was absolute when he stated: “You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.”

His declaration introducing the lockdown additionally made no referrals to intended exceptions for child care demands.

When inquired about this problem on Sunday, Mr Johnson responded: “Mr Cummings did isolate for 14 days or more and the circumstances of his self-isolation were determined by the difficult childcare position that he found himself in and I understand that and I think that many other people do.”

However, as he finished the interview, the head of state kept in mind: “I think we will be back again tomorrow.”





These questions do not stand for a full checklist of the numerous inexplicable information concerning Mr Cummings’ activities or the federal government’s reaction to them, and numerous components of the tale continue to be uncertain.

Some of the other questions we still do not have solutions to consist of:

When was Mr Johnson warned of the journey and did he authorize it?

Why did Downing Street maintain peaceful concerning the journey to Durham for weeks?

Was it right for Mr Cummings to follow his “instincts” when the remainder of the nation was complying with plainly specified policies?

These are questions Downing Street will likely be asked to response over the coming days.

Additional coverage by Press Association