Did Bowie beat Adele? All 35 Glastonbury headliner bills, ranked from worst to best

15. Stormzy, The Killers, The Cure (2019)

The Killers and a slow-to-warm-up Cure nailed it at a scorching festival but no headliner has ever thrown more showbiz at the Pyramid than Stormzy: a ballet troupe, a gospel chorus, Chris Martin from Coldplay, and much more. But in the centre of everything was an extended overdue acknowledgement of grime’s triumph.

14. Muse, Adele, Coldplay (2016)

Muse’s gigantic rock sound, copied by confetti and streamer cannons, is purpose-built for almost any festival; nevertheless, Coldplay went one better by distributing thousands of light-up wristbands to the crowd and welcoming guests Barry Gibb and Michael Eavis (who sang My Way). None with this, however, could outshine Adele, whose down-to-earth persona and massive popularity was Glastonbury gold.

13. Kings of Leon, Jay-Z, The Verve (2008)

Arguably Glastonbury’s most anticipated set ever, Jay-Z’s appearance had been preceded by a storm of media blather, light emitting diode by Noel Gallagher, as to if the hip-hop star was a suitable headliner. Opening with a version of Oasis’s Wonderwall, he drove the place wild with a glitzy greatest hits extravaganza. And on the following night, 10 years after they may have, a shortly reformed The Verve finally owned the Pyramid.

12. Tyrannosaurus Rex, Al Stewart, Quintessence (1970)

Michael Eavis’s first festival was a ramshackle affair, with 1,500 hippies arriving at £1 a pop. The Kinks were replaced at the past minute by Marc Bolan’s rising glam act Tyrannosaurus (soon to be T.) Rex, who proved an exciting proposition. While there have been no official headliners, folkie Al Stewart and flute-playing prog-jazz hippies Quintessence were the other notable performers.

11. Dr John, Elvis Costello, Fela Kuti (1984)

1984 is just a Glastonbury best remembered for the appearance of a band lower on the bill, The Smiths, somewhat out of their element but pushing the festival into new pastures. Fela Kuti and Elvis Costello were a last-minute addition and a surprise guest respectively, and all three headliners lived up to their substantial reputations.

10. Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Blur (2009)

The year of the American heavyweights saw Neil Young play a fiery set, heavy on Crazy Horse rock-outs, and closing with The Beatles’ A Day in the Life, while Springsteen amassed new fans with a three-hour marathon that made Worthy Farm feel like a gospel revival tent. A reformed Blur proved that the Brits could also hold their own, giving a triumphant closing set that featured an emotional Damon Albarn in tears at the crowd’s response.

9. Nik Turner (1978)

This was Nik Turner of Hawkwind – or, actually his Egyptian-themed space-rock project, Sphynx – on his own travelling Pyramid Stage at a free of charge, rainy, impromptu Glastonbury. This one will come in at No. 8 because Turner’s performance represents the era’s anarchic free-form jamming and underground festival culture at a time you should definitely many, least of all the main-stream media, gave a hoot.

8. The Chemical Brothers, Travis, David Bowie (2000)

The moment once the skies opened on a previously temperate evening after Travis played their hit Why Does it Always Rain on Me? has become section of Glastonbury lore, but the reason this line-up ranks so high is down to the Chemical Brothers turning the Pyramid field in to an open-air techno club and, more especially, a long-haired, dandified, gold frock-coated Bowie cracking through a pair of 24-carat belters. His accept Heroes later provided the climax to Julien Temple’s Glastonbury film.