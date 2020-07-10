Did Amber Heard swap masks with her sister? Depp’s ex-wife dons same green mask as sister Whitney

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard today donned the same green mask as her sister Whitney wore to court the afternoon before.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted wearing the face covering, which has a strikingly similar pattern to that of her sister’s, and holding a takeaway coffee as she left the High Court in London.

Depp is suing The Sun for libel after it labelled him a ‘wife beater’. He has called the accusation ‘utter falsity’ and ‘fraudulent’ and contains claimed Heard abused him throughout their marriage.

It just isn’t evidently clear if the mask is really a copy of the worn by her sister yesterday, or whether the face covering has been washed overnight.

Amber Heard pictured leaving the Royal Courts of Justice while wearing the green face covering earlier today in London

It comes as Hollywood legend Depp was re-examined by his barrister after days of damaging allegations by his ex-wife Heard he attacked her on 14 separate occasions in his libel action against The Sun.

He accused the 34-year-old actress of challenging him to ‘tell the world’ he lost his finger in a domestic abuse incident and telling him it absolutely was a ‘fair fight.’

David Sherborne, for Depp, read out so-called texts sent by his former spouse after an explosive row in Australia while that he filmed Pirates of the Caribbean 3.

The nightmare fight involved Depp, 57, painting ‘I love U’ in blood from his severed finger throughout the walls of his rented mansion.

Heard, right, and her sister Whitney coming to the court in London yesterday

He maintains that the injury was inflicted by Ms Heard throwing a bottle at him while she claims that it absolutely was sustained when he smashed his own phone against a wall.

Reading from messages allegedly sent by Depp to his ex-wife, Mr Sherborne said: ‘Amber I lost a f***ing finger man.. Come on man I had a can of spirits thrown at my nose.’

‘And then would you see Ms Heard replies. She does not deny it,’ the lawyer added.

‘It was a good fight… See what the jury and the judge think. Tell the world Johnny… I, Johnny Depp, a guy, I too am a victim of domestic violence,’ she allegedly replied.

The hearing continues on Monday before Mr Justice Nicol with evidence from witnesses including Depp’s screenwriter Stephen Deuters.