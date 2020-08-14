Did AFC’s World Cup qualifiers postponement come after teams did not want to give up their home advantage?

The postponement of the rest of India’s World Cup qualifiers is also likely to lead to a crowded Indian football schedule in 2021…

The Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) decision to postpone the remaining rounds of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers has ensured that 2020 will go by without any international football on the continent.

The last round of the World Cup qualifier had taken place in November of 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic put paid to the hopes of seeing international football in 2020. The AFC had initially postponed the matches set to be held in March and June to October and November owing to the Covid-19 situation in many countries.

However, with the pandemic showing no signs of easing in many countries including India, AFC have been forced to delay it further.

India were set to play Qatar in October, followed by crucial games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in November 2020. But AFC’s decision has thrown open a lot of question marks on the upcoming season of Indian football.

“With the aim of protecting the health and safety of all participants, FIFA and the AFC will continue to work together to closely monitor the situation in the region and to identify new dates for the respective qualifying matches,” the AFC said in a statement. “Further…