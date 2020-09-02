Dictionary.com adds jabroni as official new word in latest update

The Rock states understand your function, and update your vocabulary.

Dictionary. com formulated its greatest update ever, and jabroni was formally included as a new entry.

It’s not the very first time The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment has actually assisted usher WWE vernacular into the dictionary. In 2007, SmackDown landed in the pages of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, 9 years after The People’s Champ said the expression for the very first time.

