Dictionary.com adds jabroni as official new word in latest update

Dictionary. com formulated its greatest update ever, and jabroni was formally included as a new entry.

Yes, we put jabroni in the dictionary. We presume @TheRock might smell us formulating this update the entire time. https://t.co/kNdHhsLYrn –Dictionary com (@Dictionarycom) September 1, 2020

It’s not the very first time The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment has actually assisted usher WWE vernacular into the dictionary. In 2007, SmackDown landed in the pages of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, 9 years after The People’s Champ said the expression for the very first time.