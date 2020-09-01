Dictionary.com adds Black, as it refers to a person, in massive update around definitions that reflect culture, identity, and race

The dictionary site announced an update of more than 15,000 entries, refining and including terms particularly associated to race, identity, sexual preference, and psychological health.

“The work of a dictionary is more than just adding new words. It’s an ongoing effort to ensure that how we define words reflects changes in language—and life,” stated John Kelly, a senior editor atDictionary com, in a press release.

“Among our many new entries are thousands of deeper, dictionary-wide revisions that touch us on our most personal levels: how we talk about ourselves and our identities, from race to sexual orientation to mental health. Our revisions are putting people, in all their rich humanity, first, and we’re extremely proud of that.”

The update consists of the capitalization of Black, a progressively popular relocation by lots of sites and wire service as White America starts to considerrace The site called the relocation “a mark of respect and recognition that’s in line with capitalizing other cultures and ethnicities.” It likewise included terms like Afro-Latina, Afro-Latino, Afro-Latinx, brownface, Filipina, Filipinx, Pinay,Pinoy and Pinxy It changes ‘homosexual’ In the update, the word “gay” changed “homosexual,” and “gay sexual orientation” changed “homosexuality.” The choice was made to eliminate “the …

