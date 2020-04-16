DiCaprio, De Niro and more offer coronavirus fund prizes – Armenian News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are providing a stroll- on duty in their brand-new flick to a follower that gives away to a brand-new star- driven Covid-19 fund.

People that offer to the All In Challenge will certainly be participated in a reward draw.

The project was released on Tuesday to assist feed susceptible individuals in the United States and has actually currently elevated $5.6 m, according to BBC News.

Ellen De Generes, Kevin Hart, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber and numerous United States sporting activity celebrities have actually likewise supplied contributors a possibility to stand up close and individual.

Bieber has actually assured to fly to one fortunate follower’s home – once the lockdown mores than – for an exclusive efficiency of his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl.

Hart has actually supplied a talking duty in his following flick, while Timberlake and Bill Murray will certainly offer a champion a round of golf.

Matthew McConaughey has actually welcomed a contributor to join him in his exclusive box to view an American Football video game in Texas.

De Generes and better half, starlet Portia de Rossi, will certainly give away $1m (₤800,000) and offer a contributor the opportunity to carbon monoxide- host an episode of her conversation program.

De Generes and McConaughey were both chosen to participate in the difficulty by DiCaprio, that himself is providing a follower the opportunity to hang around on the collection of Killers of the Flower Moon with him, De Niro and supervisor Martin Scorsese.