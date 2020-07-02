Diaspora communities observe ‘serious domestic political polarization’ in Armenia, says Turkish-Armenian editor   – Armenian News

Hripsime Hovhannisyan

The domestic political developments in Armenia at all times evoke the Diaspora communities’ direct curiosity, motivating the regionally run media to supply an in depth protection of them, reflecting their distinctive approaches by the prevailing “single window”, says Ara Gochunyan, the editor-in- chief of the Istanbul-based Armenian each day Zhamanak.

In an interview with Tert.am, he addressed the most recent developments in the nation, focusing notably on the scenario across the Constitutional Court.

“The Diaspora is not originally predisposed to take sides with the domestic developments in Armenia. What the Diaspora takes sides with – when it comes to Armenia’s domestic life – deals with the state stengthening efforts,” he stated.

Recalling the previous three a long time’ historical past since independence, Gochunyan famous that the nation is now ruled “by democratic principles”, a democracy which he stated “was achieved in rather complicated conditions.”

“Remembering the challenges of Armenia’s independence period, we see the consistence which the Armenian people – and the Armenian statehood – demonstrated in their efforts towards democracy strengthening. And what democracy obliges in essence is a fight between opposing powers. The government change processes which occur produce their consequences, necessitating efforts to bring [state] institutions in line with the new situations,” he added.

The Turkish-Armenian journalist famous that aside from the democratic twists and turns, Diaspora additionally additionally observes a “serious domestic political polarization” in Armenia.

“Global democracy is confronting serious challenges today. The world’s major superpower, the United States, used to act as a kind of ‘apostle of democracy’. Today, however, the world has turned into a multi-polar [structure], with the leading players not taking any step towards democracy building on the international platforms.”

In the present scenario, Gichunyan stated, Armenia is in want of an actual democracy to neutralize the challenges stemming from its restricted alternatives and the everlasting menace of battle. “When a war breaks out, the Armenian people face the urgent necessity of being unanimous,” he added.

Gochunyan avoided expressing political preferences in assist a selected political pressure, stressing as a substitute the function of democracy and the strengthening of statehood as a supreme process below the present “polarized” situations.

“It is important to have the understanding that the current-day Republic of Armenia is the one stronghold for the preservation of 10 million Armenians’ shared nationwide heritage. The Diaspora respects the Armenian citizen’s selection.

“The Diaspora at all times strives for constructing a aggressive financial system in Armenia, to make the nation interesting additionally for itself by elevating the residents’ residing requirements.

“Hence the existing polarizations in the public life – and the absence of contacts in the political domain – give rise to question in the Diaspora,” Gochunyan stated, including that he’s nonetheless inclined to belief the Armenian citizen’s widespread sense.

Agreeing that that the larger duty in all intervals rested with the incumbent authorities, he highlighted democracy’s function as a key pillar distinguishing the everlasting values “by juxtaposing the authorities and the opposition”.

As an actual benefit for Armenia, Gochunyan highlighted the present authorities swift accession to energy “without much noise”

“And the authorities are lucky enough today that the opposition has representatives who stand as key role-players at the roots of Armenia’s statehood building. The strengthening of the statehood must be a focal point [uniting] the objectives of the opposition and the government. Any epoch had both its advantages and disadvantages, and the progressing Armenian statehoo today d is the sum effect of those days. Taking a retrospective glance to value [the past] is good – likewise it is good to bring to light the omissions to avoid their repetition in the future,” Gochunyan added.