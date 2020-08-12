Diaspora commissioner welcomes non-Armenian migrants to Armenia – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

On the top of all the other disagreements amongst Armenians, a brand-new debate was included recently by Zareh Sinanyan, the Armenian Republic’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

A couple of days prior to Sinanyan’s go to to Lebanon over the weekend, accompanying an aircraft- load of humanitarian help from Armenia, he spoke on a teleconference with a group of Armenian authorities and others and made some unanticipated declarations. Here are excerpts from Sinanyan’s declaration:

“…We should create such a reality in Armenia that not in the distant future we can think about not only the repatriation of Armenians, but also making Armenia the homeland of, how do I say this, for nationalities like us. I am talking about Christian Arabs, Assyrians, those nationalities that do not represent a national security danger to Armenia and can be easily integrated in Armenia. Because in such an intelligent, thoughtful and civilized manner, we can change the demographic situation in Armenia. We should not be embarrassed by that. That is a correct step. That will be a success. Imagine that we can make Armenia a country that is attractive also to non-Armenians….”

Sinanyan’s above declaration produced a significant debate in Armenian circles worldwide. The huge bulk of …