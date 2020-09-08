Diaspora-Armenians ‘committed to contribute’ professional expertise towards homeland’s future   – Armenian News

As part of a government-sponsored program aimed at boosting repatriation, several Diaspora-Armenians have expressed a commitment to offer their professional contribution to the country’s development.

Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industries Victoria Poghosyan and Secretary General Narek Melkumyan on Monday met with two specialists – Meghrik Alityan, a data science specialist from Australia, and Raffy Gyurjyan, a ballistic engineer from Russia – who have come to Armenia to join the Ministry’s team.

Thanking the guests for the willingness to invest their professional expertise and potential in the historical homeland, Melkumyan expressed a firm belief that the program, launched by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, will produce its visible outcomes within short timeframes. He expressed a willingness, on the part of the Ministry’s personnel, to assist in the specialists’ future activity in Armenia.

Since the launch of the program back in March, as many as 24 Armenians from Canada, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, Israel, China and the Netherlands have come to Yerevan to join the government team’s work. Even the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be no obstacle to them. A total of 100 specialists from different Diaspora communities are expected to land jobs in the public…