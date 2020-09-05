Diangana: West Ham captain Noble ‘angry’ after DR Congo-born winger joined West Brom permanently

The DR-Congo born star finished a long-term switch to the Hawthorns after playing a vital function in their promo to the Premier League this season

West Ham United captain Mark Noble has actually revealed his anger after Gary Diangana left the club to sign up with newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion on a five-year agreement.

Friday’s relocation brought an end to Diangana’s 10-year remain in London having joined West Ham Academy at the age of 12.

The 22-year-old joined West Brom on a season-long loan last summer season after having a hard time to burglarize the Hammers’ first-team, and he made a commanding declaration with his return of 8 objectives in 30 Championship getaways as Slaven Bilic’s side went back to the English top-flight for the 2020-21 project.

Diangana’s departure, nevertheless, did not decrease well with West Ham stars as captain Noble required to social networks to voice his annoyance over the exit of a‘great kid’ His remark resembled by colleague Declan Rice and previous gamer Trevor Sinclair.

“As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!,” Noble tweeted.

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, mad and unfortunate that Grady has actually left, excellent kid with a fantastic future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble 16Mark) September 4, 2020