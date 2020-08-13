‘Diana’ musical heading to Netflix prior to Broadway debut

The manufacturers of “Diana: A New Musical” about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, have actually revealed it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the prepared Broadway opening.

The program had actually started sneak peeks on March 2 and was arranged to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.

But Covid-19 triggered the production to be put on hiatus.

“We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theater lovers everywhere,” the manufacturers said in a joint statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theater, we are honored to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”