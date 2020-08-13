‘Diana’ musical heading to Netflix prior to Broadway debut

The manufacturers of “Diana: A New Musical” about the late Diana, Princess of Wales, have actually revealed it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the prepared Broadway opening.
The program had actually started sneak peeks on March 2 and was arranged to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway.
But Covid-19 triggered the production to be put on hiatus.
The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.
“Diana,” directed by Christopher Ashley, will be recorded without an audience on the phase of the Longacre Theatre and will include the initial Broadway cast consisting of Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as QueenElizabeth
.
No date for the Netflix best has actually been revealed and CNN has actually connected to the streaming business for remark.