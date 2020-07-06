Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner on universal DH rule: ‘It is what it is’

close Video

“Obviously my thoughts don’t really matter on that deal,” that he told reporters Saturday, according to MLB.com. “I do what I’m told. I’ll sit there and pitch and that’s it for now. I think that’s obviously where everybody wants the game to go so it is what it is.”

Bumgarner spent most of his career with the San Francisco Giants before he signed a contract with the Diamondbacks in the offseason.

He’s recorded 679 plate appearances as a pitcher for the Giants. He recorded a .177 batting average and a .532 OPS along side 19 home runs and 62 RBI.

The new universal DH rule was part of the agreement for MLB to play this season. It will be the very first time National League games will need designated hitters.

The American League officially adopted the rule in 1973 but having the position has been a heated debate between casual fans and baseball purists.