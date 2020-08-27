Diamondbacks Designate Matt Grace For Assignment

The Diamondbacks have designated left-hander Matt Grace for assignment, as per a press release. The D’Backs also announced that infielder Andy Young and righty Joel Payamps were called up from the club’s alternate training site to take the roster spots left open by Grace and Kevin Cron, who was optioned to the training site after last night’s game.

Grace just had his contract selected by the D’Backs last week, though his three-game tenure with the club has been a rough one. Grace has a 54.00 ERA over one official inning pitched, as his last two outings have seen the southpaw charged with three earned runs without recording an out.

A veteran of six MLB seasons, Grace posted a 4.29 ERA, 2.69 K/BB rate, 53.4% grounder rate, and 6.7 K/9 over 176 1/3 relief innings for the Nationals from 2015-19. The highlight was a 2018 season that saw Grace deliver a 2.87 ERA over 59 2/3 frames, though he struggled to a 6.36 ERA over 46 2/3 innings in 2019 and was left off Washington’s postseason roster.