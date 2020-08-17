Diageo to buy Ryan Reynolds’ gin through $610 million Davos Brands deal By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky at Barmaglot bar in Almaty
(Reuters) – Diageo (L:-RRB-, the world’s biggest spirits maker, stated on Monday it was purchasing Aviation American Gin, co-owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, through the acquisition of Aviation Gin and Davos Brands for up to $610 million.
Through the deal, Diageo will likewise own other brands in the Davos Brands’ portfolio consisting of Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake, with Reynolds maintaining an ownership interest in Aviation American Gin.
