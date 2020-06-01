Diabetic metro man flooded with generosity from Oklahomans after KFOR story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro man who KFOR first introduced Tuesday evening says his luck is beginning to flip.

Sixty-two-year-old Douglas McDonald is simply out of the hospital after going right into a diabetic coma as a result of he couldn’t afford insulin. McDonald misplaced his job because of COVID-19 and has been ready on unemployment advantages for months.

The Oklahoma Standard got here out in full power Wednesday for McDonald.

“Totally unexpected…I’ve got family that I didn’t even know,” mentioned McDonald.

Not even 5 minutes after KFOR’s story aired Tuesday evening at 10 p.m., cellphone calls got here flooding in.

For each cellphone name, not less than two extra emails stuffed KFOR’s inbox with messages from viewers who wished to assist.

“With the Oklahoma standard, this shouldn’t happen in Oklahoma,” mentioned Jim Morris, a viewer who supplied $500 to McDonald.

Morris says he couldn’t get McDonald’s story off of his thoughts and that he simply wanted to assist in a roundabout way, so he gave him $500 money. We delivered the cash on to McDonald and the 2 met by means of FaceTime.

“Sir, I really want to thank you. You don’t know how much it means,” mentioned McDonald to Morris.

“You’’ll get through this my friend. There’s better days in front for you,” mentioned Morris.

But the generosity didn’t cease there. KFOR acquired $900 from viewers to ship to McDonald.

“Thank you all. I mean Oklahoma strong is Oklahoma strong, and this is life saving,” mentioned McDonald after receiving the cash.

Groceries had been additionally dropped at his door, in addition to sufficient insulin to get him by means of for months, and much more money.

“I can go to sleep at night now knowing that when I wake up tomorrow I’m gonna have food…It makes me realize that I am a human being and I am worth something,” mentioned McDonald.

McDonald additionally tells KFOR that since our story aired, he’s lastly acquired a name again from 4 completely different supervisors on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. They inform him he ought to see his unemployment advantages by the tip of the week.

Click here to go to the GoFundMe account created to assist McDonald.