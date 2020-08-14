Diabetic boy from Alexandria gets alert dog one year after scare

A Campbell County 10-year-old has found a new companion in his diabetic alert dog.Grady Lucas has Type 1 diabetes. His parents, Lauren and Geoff, and little brother Grant, 8, were happy to welcome a new member to the family in late July. Diabetic Alert Dogs of America in Las Vegas, Nevada, trained the Golden Doodle for seven months. Then a trainer flew to Kentucky to deliver the dog. She spent two days training Grady, teaching him how to give commands and do daily scent games with the dog. “They just see this happy, healthy kid. That’s why it’s so important to have all these safeguards,” Grady’s mom said. “When you’re a Type 1 diabetic, you can have a low blood sugar at any time.”The dog knows the boy’s scent and is trained to alert him when his sugar levels get low. “He’s really cute, and he’s going to help me with my diabetes,” Grant Lucas said.He was planning to name his dog Bob, then opted for Lucky instead. “He didn’t look like a Bob,” Grady Lucas said. WLWT first talked with Grady Lucas last year, shortly after he had a diabetic emergency at school and his monitoring device did not alert him. The school nurse suggested the family consider starting the process of getting a diabetic alert dog.The community rallied behind the family, helping to raise more than $23,000.It was enough to secure…

