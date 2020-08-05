Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

McLaren has an arrangement with Mercedes to share its reserves – Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Gutierrez – must routine chauffeurs Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris be dismissed of the race weekend.

But with Vandoorne in Berlin for the Formula E season ending and Gutierrez disqualified to race, McLaren has actually revealed that ex-Force India motorist di Resta will be its chosen reserve for this weekend.

“As we have previously confirmed, we have an arrangement with Mercedes to use their reserve drivers in the event either Carlos or Lando are unable to race,” a declaration from McLaren checks out.

“With Stoffel Vandoorne not available due to his Formula E dedications and Esteban Gutierrez presently not qualified for a superlicence, Paul di Resta will be our standby motorist this weekend.

“Paul performed a seat fit at the MTC today in compliance with the FIA COVID-19 procedures however will not be in close contact with the McLaren race group unless required.

“Paul will continue his responsibilities with Sky Sports F1 this weekend as prepared.”

Di Resta invested 3 seasons racing in F1 with Force India in between 2011 and 2013, however made a surprise look at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix for Williams after Felipe Massa boiled down ill on Saturday early morning.

The 34- year-old raced in DTM after losing his full-time F1 drive prior to …