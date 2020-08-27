DHS sends out Hatch Act memo days after secretary appears in RNC ceremony

While directives like this are standard in election years, the warning comes days after acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf participated in a swearing in ceremony with President Donald Trump for naturalized Americans as part of the Republican National Convention, raising ethics concerns.

It also follows an announcement by Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, that he has opened an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s controversial decision to address the RNC.

Thursday’s email to DHS staff, reviewed by CNN, begins by noting that “we, as a department, are under heightened scrutiny during this Presidential election cycle.”

Signed by Joseph Maher, the agency’s designated ethics official, the email references the Hatch Act, which stipulates that most executive-branch officials must not engage in political activity in an official capacity at any time, and notes that “certain employees are subject to greater restrictions by law.”

“These are career employees who are members of the Senior Executive Service, U.S. Secret Service employees, employees of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, Administrative Law Judges, or Contract Appeals Board,” it adds. “In addition, as a…

