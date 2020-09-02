DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Reveals DOJ Investigating Who Is Funding Riots in Democrat-Controlled Cities

Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf verified the Department of Justice has actually introduced an examination into who is funding violent riots in Democrat- managed cities.

Wolf made the discovery in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“This is something that I have talked to the AG personally about,” the DHS Secretary mentioned.

He went on to keep in mind that the DOJ is concentrating on “targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, [and] the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

Wolf declares there is proof to recommend a few of individuals appearing at violent riots in Portland have actually appeared in other cities also, making it clear someone is funding their flights and/or hotels.

“What we know, Tucker, is that we have seen groups and individuals move from Portland to other parts of the country,” he disclosed.