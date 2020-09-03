DHS delayed intel report on foreign powers trying to raise doubts about Biden, Trump health

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security delayed distribution of an intelligence report describing election interference by foreign powers seeking to raise doubts about the health of the presidential candidates, a spokesman told NBC News.

The DHS spokesman said the report, by DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, had been held up because it “lacked the necessary context and evidence.”

Click here to read the report.

The document was first reported by ABC News, along with an email showing it was written in early July.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

Titled, “Russia Likely to Denigrate Health of U.S. Candidates to Influence 2020 Election, the unclassified report mentions Iranian and Chinese efforts to criticize Trump on health issues, but focuses on Russian-backed narratives about the mental health of former Vice President Joe Biden. It cites public sources, including Russian state media.

The analysis, like many products from the DHS intelligence office, was intended to be distributed to federal, state and local law enforcement partners on July 9.

“After briefing the Acting Secretary and he asked questions, (DHS intelligence) career leadership decided to delay the product for further review,” the spokesman said in a statement to NBC News.

Related

The spokesman noted that “these quality concerns in the work process and tradecraft” of the DHS intelligence office “were also at issue last month” when…