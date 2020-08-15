DHEC reports less than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus Saturday

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Saturday revealed 986 new validated cases and 22 new possible cases of COVID-19, in addition to 51 extra validated deaths and 6 new possible deaths.This brings the overall number of validated cases to 104,874, possible cases to 1,008, validated deaths to 2,156, and 104 possible deaths.Confirmed and possible cases: please click on this link.Confirmed and possible deaths: please click on this link.120 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled StatewideTesting for COVID-19 is necessary due to the fact that it assists determine individuals who are contaminated with the infection, whether they have signs, so they can separate themselves and keep those around them from ending up being contaminated, specifically at-risk people who can establish dangerous disease if they contract the infection. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have signs assists guarantee they get the medical treatment they require.DHEC is dealing with neighborhood partners to establish mobile screening centers to make screening readily available in neighborhoods throughout the state. Currently, there are 120 mobile screening occasions set up throughOct 13 with new screening occasions included frequently. Find a mobile screening center occasion near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.Residents can go to scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for info about getting evaluated at one of 226 irreversible COVID-19 screening centers throughout the state.Testing in South Carolina As of the other day, an overall of 922,143 tests have actually been …

