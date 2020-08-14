DFLP condemns UAE-Israel agreement – Middle East Monitor

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) condemned the agreement reached by the United Arab Emirates and Israel, under United States sponsorship and at the expenditure of the Palestinian cause, Palestinian nationwide rights, the interests of the Arab individuals and their nationwide rights.

The DFLP required an immediate conference of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to talk about the action taken by the UAE and its expulsion from the Arab and Islamic structures, if it did not pull back from this choice which betrays the Palestinian cause, weakens the rights of the Palestinian individuals, and offers out Jerusalem, the city that inhabits a fortunate and spiritual position in the cumulative awareness of the Arab and Muslim country.

The DFLP stated in a declaration, of which Al Watan Voice got a copy, that the ominous agreement, which is unconditionally turned down by the organisation, is packed with dangers, severe damages and significant effects, specifically:

First: The agreement makes up an outright attack on the nationwide rights of our Palestinian individuals and their nationwide rights to end the profession, identify their fate, develop an independent state and make sure the return of refugees. Nonetheless, the notorious accord betrays the sanctity of the Palestinian cause.

READ: < a.