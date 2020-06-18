Dfid merger described as a ‘hostile takeover’ amid concerns over aid budget scrutiny

Ms Latham said she was “not surprised” the decision have been made but “never thought” it might happen in the center of the pandemic, “when every department should be focusing on the pandemic, and how they can help internally in Britain… but (also) internationally with Dfid”.

Many of her colleagues were “shocked” that your decision was made so suddenly, she said, but a lot of people in the Conservative party agreed with the move because they “don’t understand how ODA works”.

“They are rubbing their little hands together and thinking ‘Oh I can get my hands on that money’, particularly people on the Defence Committee and people in the Foreign Affairs Committee, (they) think ‘it’s really easy, we can just switch the money to our priorities and not what Dfid wants to spend it on’,” she said.

In the decade Ms Latham has been a person in the International Development committee the need for overseas aid has increased and the role of Dfid is “more important now than it was 10 years ago”, she said.

“It was important then, and some changes are being made and some areas have improved, but you can find other areas which can be getting worse,” she said, referencing the war in Yemen and the displacement of millions of people around the globe.

“There are many more refugees in the world than there were 10 years ago, and so many more internally displaced people who all need more help than they did before.”

Protect your self and your family by learning more about Global Health Security