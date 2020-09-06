Dewhurst date in Etonian sights confirm connections | Racing News

Etonian could bid to enhance his Classic credentials by putting his unbeaten record on the line in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next month.

Connections have earmarked the seven-furlong Group One prize on October 10 as the next port of call for the Richard Hannon-trained colt, who is as short as 14-1 for next year’s 2000 Guineas.

After making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Sandown, the son of Olympic Glory followed up over and course and distance with an equally impressive victory in the Group Three Solario Stakes.

Owner Julie Wood said: “The thought at the moment is to go for the Dewhurst. It is lovely to have a horse capable of performing at this level again as it has been a while.

“He keeps it all for his races, but he is a real trier. We thought he was nice straight away, but until they get to the track you never know, and he has now done it twice now.

“Obviously we would like to finish off this season as good as we can, but the dream is the 2000 Guineas next year. He is a lovely horse to look forward to.”

Although Etonian had plenty to spare following his latest success, Wood believes the performance could be upgraded given a mid-race scare.

She added: “Sometimes when they slip, that is the end of the race for them, but to his credit he got himself…