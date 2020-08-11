DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker for Jobsite, Tool Only (DCR010)



This Bluetooth speaker is jobsite tough and produces high-quality sound. Enhance your workday by streaming your favorite music or podcasts from your Bluetooth; equipped Mobile device from up to 100 ft. Away. You can also plug devices directly in With the auxiliary input. Charge your phone through the day with an integrated USB charging port. Stand your Mobile phone in the slot of the built-in carry handle, or underneath. Enjoy rich stereo sound with extended bass from dual 3 in. Speakers. Its rugged design includes a metal grille and impact-resistant housing. Power The jobsite Bluetooth; speaker with DEWALT 12V max*, 20V max*, or flexvolt® batteries, All sold separately. Includes universal AC cord. Comes with 3-year limited warranty.

Bluetooth connectivity – 100ft range

Convenient carry handle with phone holder

Play/pause, skip tracks, and control volume from Speaker

Brass reflex port enhances low-frequency performance

Battery and Charger sold separately