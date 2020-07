DeVos vows to have schools open in fall: ‘Kids have got to get back to school’

LA TEACHERS UNION SAYS SCHOOLS SHOULD REMAIN CLOSED IN FALL: REPORT

DeVos said it is “not a matter of if” this happens, but “a matter of how.”

The secretary hold host Chris Wallace that “the CDC never recommended that schools close in the first place,” but she did note that there might be exceptions in areas which can be coronavirus hot spots.

“Where there are hot spots in the future, in the fall, of course that has to be dealt with differently,” she said.

DeVos said that students have endured not being in a classroom environment this past spring, and that schools should have the capability to help them catch up in the fall.

“They’ve fallen behind this spring, we need to ensure they’re back in a classroom situation wherever possible and whenever possible, and fully functioning, fully learning,” she said.

DeVos also said that by not being in school, there are children with mental, emotional and social problems who are experiencing being stuck at home.

DeVos and President Trump had previously threatened to withhold funding from schools that not reopen in the fall. Sunday, DeVos reiterated this warning.

“American investment in education is a promise to students and their families,” she said. “If schools aren’t going to reopen and not fulfill that promise, they shouldn’t get the funds.”