DeVos says ‘it is not acceptable for schools not to reopen’ this fall: ‘Education is an essential function’

LOS ANGELES, SAN DIEGO SCHOOLS TO RESUME ONLINE-ONLY CLASSES NEXT MONTH DUE TO JUMP IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

DeVos spoke hours after school officials in Prince George’s County, Md., outside Washington D.C., announced they planned to begin the 2020-21 school year with online classes and set a goal of returning to in-person instruction for the start of the third quarter in February of next year.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has called for additional funding in order to safely reopen schools, insisting that educators want to get back into their classrooms but many school districts are “immobilized” due to budget cuts.

“As we talk about schools reopening again, it seems to be centered more around adult needs and issues than it is about what’s right for kids,” DeVos responded.

TEACHERS UNION INSISTS SCHOOLS WILL NEED MORE FUNDING TO REOPEN FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR

“Certainly, we all want school to be safe for kids but the reality is, the science tells us that being in school is safe for children,” she added.

“We clearly have to follow guidelines around hygiene, wearing masks when appropriate and ensuring that teachers have distance and protection, but this can be done,” DeVos went on.

Later in the interview, DeVos told MacCallum that while the pandemic has highlighted the importance of expanding school choice to improve access to charter schools for students, the decision would ultimately be kicked to the states to decide for themselves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We need education to rise to meet the occasion at every turn and we know for a lot of students this spring, their experience in their assigned schools was less than ideal, less than optimal,” she said.

“Every state has that opportunity, and I urge every state to look seriously at expanding the choice program they already have or create new ones to meet the needs of these families.”