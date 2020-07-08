DeVos, Education Dept. face 5-state lawsuit over coronavirus relief plan for schools

“Today’s announcement is about stopping the Trump administration’s latest effort to steal from working families to give it to the privileged,” Becerra said, according to The Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, this most recent action by Secretary DeVos is really just another example in a long history of an administration that uses any and every opportunity available to tip the scales in favor of private schools at the great expense of our public schools,” Nessel said at a separate news conference, MLive.com reported.

“Instead of ignoring congressional intent and diverting funds away from public schools, Secretary DeVos should follow the law,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Becerra claimed the Education Department was unlawfully interpreting the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which established guidelines to distribute $13.2 billion in aid to schools nationwide using Title I funds earmarked for students from low-income families.

The department’s interpretation will instead allow school districts to get funds based on their total student population, leading tens of millions of dollars to be diverted from public schools in the poorest districts to private institutions with tuition similar to that charged by private colleges, the lawsuit says.

Education Department press secretary Angela Morabito said that while the department does not touch upon pending litigation, “the secretary has said many times, this pandemic affected all students, and the CARES Act requires that funding should be used to help all students.”

On a call Monday with Vice President Mike Pence and the nation’s governors, DeVos said governors never have taken advantage of the funding therefore far only $195 million has been used.

Under the rule issued by DeVos, school districts are ordered to set aside a portion of these aid for private schools using a formula based on the final number of private school students in the district.

The policy has been contested by public school officials who say the funding should be shared based on the quantity of low-income students at local private schools rather than their total enrollments. That’s how funding is shared with private schools under other federal rules that Congress referenced in the legislation creating the relief aid.

But DeVos has said the funding is split up from other federal aid and was meant to support all students.

Becerra said the rule “creates a false choice where school districts must include private schools on the basis of their total population or be forced to jump through unnecessary hoops to do what Congress intended and make sure the funds get to schools that are hurting the most.”

He said it could put some of $1.6 billion allocated for California public schools at an increased risk.

In Michigan, officials said the rule may cost public schools at least $16 million, including $2.6 million each in Detroit, the state’s largest district, and Grand Rapids, where DeVos has roots.

Michigan state schools Superintendent Michael Rice said nonpublic schools there are eligible for $5.1 million underneath the relief law but would get $21.6 million under 1 of 2 options outlined under DeVos’ policy.

“The U.S. Secretary of Education manufactured guidance and their rule that favored nonpublic schools at the expense of public schools in a way neither intended nor enacted by Congress,” that he said.

In Wisconsin, Kaul said the DeVos rule would divert not exactly $4.2 million “away from taxpayer-funded public schools in our poorest school districts to private institutions — in violation of the requirements established by Congress, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the U.S. Constitution.”

