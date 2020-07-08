DeVos calls out ‘adults who are fearmongering’ over school reopenings: ‘Kids have got to continue learning’

Later in the interview, DeVos told Carlson that “if nothing else, this whole coronavirus has made increasingly more parents conscious of what’s going on inside their own youngsters’ schools — or what isn’t going on.

“Right within suburban D.C., perhaps one of the most elite public school districts in the country — over $16,000 [spent] per student per year — they had a total disaster this spring,” she added, apparently referring to Fairfax County Public Schools in northern Virginia.

“And now this fall they are suggesting that as a way to start school again you can choose zero days a week for your child to be in school or two days a week,” she continued. “That’s not just a choice, that’s a pretense of a choice.

“So, more and more families are at a point of demanding that their kids would be able to continue to learn and they want more options and choices for their kids, too.”

At a White House event earlier in the day Tuesday, Trump vowed that his administration would “put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools” after noting that administrators in Florida recently announced plans to reopen schools in that state starting the following month.

Tuesday night, DeVos singled out Florida State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for praise, saying that he had given students and parents “a lot of latitude” for handling various issues thrown up by the pandemic.

“What the president and all of those at a roundtable today made very clear is the expectation that kids have got to continue their learning,” she said. “There’s no other reason to withhold full-time education.”