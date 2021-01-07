No wide receivers have been the winner of the Heisman Trophy for over three years. However, this was changed this Tuesday night. DeVonta Smith, the Alabama senior won the 2020 Heisman trophy. The award ceremony was a virtual one this year.

DeVonta Smith, the winner is the third player from Alabama to make his claim in the most valued award of college football. He is also the first-ever receiver since Desmon Howard from Michigan, in the year 1991.

DeVonta Smith And His Journey

In the finale, there were three finalists who were won over by the winner, DeVonta Smith. All of the finalists are quarterback players. They are, Kyle Trask from Florida, Trevor Lawrence from Clemson, and Mac Jones from Alabama itself.

The score of DeVonta Smith in the finale was 1,856. He was followed by Trevor Lawrence with a score of 1,187. The third place was secured by Mac Jones with a score of 1,130 and Kyle Trask was placed in the fourth po9sition with a score of 737.

DeVonta Smith gave a short speech following his great Heisman Trophy win at the football facility of Alabama. In his speech, he thanked his parents and coaches for their blessings. He also included his teammates in his speech full of gratitude.

DeVonta Smith also gave a speech on the power of believing in self. The winner also shared his personal journey. He said that having come from Amite, a small town in Louisiana, people often doubted him because of his physical features, his size to be precise. Smith was wearing a blazer in burgundy color. He matched it with a bow tie. Smith also won the title of the Associated Press Player of the Year last week.