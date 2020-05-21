Devonta Freeman: Seattle Seahawks offer running back one-year, $4m deal | NFL News





Devonta Freeman was launched by the Atlanta Falcons in March

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a one-year, $4m (£3.27m) offer on the desk from the Seattle Seahawks, in response to experiences.

The offer is claimed to have a base worth of lower than $3m (£2.45m), with the remainder of the cash obtainable in incentives.

Freeman, who turned 28 earlier this 12 months, had three years and $21m (£17.21m) remaining on his contract when he was launched by the Falcons on March 16, two years right into a five-year deal.

A fourth-round decide by the Falcons in 2014 who was twice named to the Pro Bowl, Freeman posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015-16.

He rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns and caught 59 passes for 410 yards and 4 scores in 14 video games in 2019. His profession totals embrace 5,987 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a full crew of running backs already beneath contract and are thought-about bringing back Marshawn Lynch, per experiences.

Chris Carson is the lead back with Rashaad Penny, a 2018 first-round decide who might begin the season on the bodily unable to carry out record, and 2020 fourth-round decide DeeJay Dallas becoming a member of Travis Homer among the many staff’s backups.

NFL Network reported the Seahawks have additionally talked to free agent Carlos Hyde, who ran for 1,070 yards with the Houston Texans final season.